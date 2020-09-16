Informing infectious disease response

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown just how important it is for countries to prepare for potential shocks to healthcare systems and to society more widely. Other public health threats, such as those associated with antimicrobial resistance and with changing public attitudes to vaccination are also pressing challenges of our time. Our research looks at how we can respond to the infectious disease-related and wider public health challenges that we currently face, and how we could mitigate the impact of future public health threats.

Tackling antimicrobial resistance Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) presents one of the key global public health challenges of our time. The emergence of antimicrobial-resistant microorganisms has led to previously easy-to-treat infections becoming more difficult to treat. RAND Europe‘s growing body of work in this area has been supporting leading decision makers to tackle this challenge. Project Understanding industry contributions to the fight against AMR In the fight against antimicrobial resistance, the AMR Industry Alliance brings together over 100 biotechnology, diagnostic, generics and research-based biopharmaceutical companies and trade associations. RAND Europe assessed the progress of AMRIA members in contributing to tackling AMR and found they are making a difference on diverse fronts.

Project Evaluating the EC Action Plan against Antimicrobial Resistance From research on new antimicrobials to surveillance and monitoring of AMR-related issues across the EU, an evaluation of the 2011 European Commission Action Plan against AMR assessed both the impacts of the plan and how effectively it was implemented.

Project Estimating the economic costs of antimicrobial resistance The costs of failing to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) include a world population by 2050 that will be between 11 million and 444 million lower than it would otherwise be in the absence of AMR, and world GDP losses between US$2.1 and US$124.5 trillion.

Project Using historical foresight to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) Researchers are examining complex and enduring policy issues that have implications for public health to gain a new perspective on how to tackle AMR. The team combines literature review and interviews with scenario planning and analysis to explore how historical analysis can be used to inform future AMR policy.

Enabling sustainable and scalable innovation

Innovating in response to public health challenges like COVID-19 does not always align well with pharmaceutical industry commercial models or shareholder expectations. RAND Europe’s work has considered how industry can be incentivised to innovate in these areas in a more sustainable way, and how policy decisions can help ensure fair and equitable access to the fruits of innovation for populations across the world.

Commentary How to best enable pharma innovation beyond the COVID-19 crisis We consider innovative financial instruments and other factors critical for innovation in response to COVID-19 and other emerging or re-emerging public health threats. This paper can help inform policy discussions about how to support more sustainable and scalable models of pharmaceutical innovation in response to infectious disease threats to public health.

Multimedia Sustainable pharmaceutical innovation for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases RAND Europe's Sonja Marjanovic describes the critical success criteria for innovation in infectious disease, antimicrobial, and vaccine research and development.

Optimising global COVID-19 vaccine distribution

We examined the economic implications associated with different types of vaccine supply approaches that can be taken globally. This research can help governments and international bodies optimise decisions related to vaccine supply and distribution strategies.

Project COVID-19 and the cost of vaccine nationalism Without a vaccine, the worldwide economic impact of COVID-19 could be US$3.4 trillion a year. But even when a vaccine is available, an unequal allocation of COVID-19 vaccines could cost the global economy up to US$1.2 trillion a year in GDP.

Evaluating innovations for disease surveillance and control

Helping to strengthen global resilience to infectious diseases is a core part of our commitment to the public good. RAND Europe's research is supporting this effort, for example, by contributing to a better understanding of how technological advances can enable better preparedness for and responses to infectious disease outbreaks.

Project Assessing the use of new technologies for infectious disease surveillance, prevention and control To help inform decisionmaking by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), we are using innovative horizon scanning methods to identify and collate evidence on new technologies of potential relevance to public health. We are also assessing the proven and possible future impact of recent advances in ICT and microbiology testing and microbiological diagnostics on public health, specifically for infectious disease surveillance, prevention and control.

Project Genomics data and data linkage for pandemic preparedness and response RAND Europe evaluated the progress and impact of the COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) consortium on the UK COVID-19 pandemic response. Amongst other themes, we examined the importance of linking genome sequencing, epidemiological and clinical data.

Exploring strategies for HIV/AIDS prevention

Innovation in infectious diseases needs to look as much at prevention as it does at establishing treatments and cures. RAND Europe is committed to better understanding the role of innovation in preventing diseases, both in the context of therapeutic innovation and in the context of promoting innovative and supportive societal behaviours. One example is our research in the area of HIV/AIDS.

Project Local context is key in successfully using ARVs to prevent HIV/AIDS Our Mapping Pathways project, supported by Merck and the NIH and conducted in partnership with the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, was the first study of its kind to synthesise evidence and views about localized antiretroviral-based prevention strategies for HIV/AIDS in diverse global contexts. The project included a thorough review of the social, economic and clinical impact of four treatment regimes. Research, community engagement and policy work took place in three countries, the United States, India and South Africa.

Improving the care of patients with C diff infection

Clostridioides difficile (C diff), the most common infectious cause of diarrhea related to antibiotic ingestion, is often spread in through poor hygiene in the healthcare environment. With support from Ferring Pharmaceuticals, RAND Europe is exploring ways to improve the care pathway and treatment options for patients with C diff.

Project Exploring the variation across countries in access to faecal microbiota transplantation RAND Europe was commissioned by Ferring Pharmaceuticals to explore current practice and differences in the establishment, running and distribution of stool banks and the availability of FMT for patients with recurrent C. difficile infection, across a sample of geographies.

Project Addressing challenges in care for patients with Clostridioides difficile infection RAND Europe was commissioned by Ferring Pharmaceuticals to undertake an independent study to identify and characterise the challenges in the care pathway for patients with C. difficile infection and to consider key areas for improvement in the care patients receive. We identified a number of opportunities and priorities for improving patient care, from the patient/clinician level up to the level of the healthcare system.

Examining the benefits of research and development

EU-funded research into poverty-related and neglected diseases (PRNDs) makes an important contribution to tackling these global challenges. Our work has deepened understanding of the impact of these investments.