The burden of disease and societal value of healthcare innovation

Our work examines the individual and societal burdens of disease and identifies areas for improvement in diverse clinical and geographical areas. We frequently identify areas where innovation can help to reduce these burdens, and recommend next steps for decisionmakers.

Examining the impacts of cancer

To gain a holistic perspective on the value of innovation, RAND Europe has examined the burden of cancer on patients and society. Our projects have considered diverse types of impacts including health, quality-of-life, societal and economic impacts of brain and breast cancers, and identified areas where healthcare systems need to build capacity to better engage with treatment-related decisionmaking.

Project Are quality of life assessments used during cancer treatment, and how? Although quality-of-life considerations are important for all cancer treatment, they come into particular focus when survival prospects are limited. In a study commissioned by Roche, RAND Europe explored whether, when, how, and what quality-of-life assessment tools are used in cancer treatment and care.

Project Societal impacts of treating breast cancer early Roche asked RAND Europe to explore the evidence base on the broader health, societal and economic impacts from early breast cancer treatment and the wider costs to society of the progression of breast cancer.

Identifying the burden of multiple sclerosis

Research often considers the impact of disease on individual patients and healthcare services, but less so on those providing support such as carers and families. We examined these wider impacts in the context of multiple sclerosis.

Project Understanding the societal burden of disease progression in MS There is limited evidence on the impact of multiple sclerosis progression on patients, carers, and society as a whole. Our work identified an important gap in how society tackles the management of this disease, presenting a need for treatment and care strategies that consider impacts on patients and wider society—including caregivers.

Managing atrial fibrillation

Managing major chronic diseases is a collective effort. We have worked with clients to better understand how different stakeholders can work together to tackle key population health burdens of our time. One example is our work in the area of atrial fibrillation.

Project The future of anticoagulation to treat atrial fibrillation We worked with leading European healthcare experts and patient groups in a project commissioned by Daiichi Sankyo, to identify actions to improve the outlook for future atrial fibrillation management. Our findings led to recommendations that aim to help reduce the impact of the disease on the health of millions of people across Europe.

Sharing healthcare data safely and beneficially

Our work has identified actions that policymakers and decisionmakers can take to help create environments for the safe, secure and publicly acceptable use and reuse of health data across diverse clinical and disease areas.

Project Data re-use by industry The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) commissioned RAND Europe to conduct an independent study on the factors that can support or hinder the reuse of health data for secondary analysis by the pharmaceutical industry. We also identified implications for future areas of action.

Project The value of health data ecosystems In an independent study commissioned by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), we examined the potential benefits of effective health data use, what challenges need to be overcome and what social and technical conditions and safeguards need to be in place to enable benefits to accrue.

Focusing on less common diseases

We are helping identify opportunities for improving healthcare and patient wellbeing in both major chronic disease areas and in the area of more rare diseases, like central diabetes insipidus where the number of patients affected may be comparatively lower, but where their wellbeing is significantly impacted.

Project Diagnosis, treatment and management of central diabetes insipidus RAND Europe was commissioned by Ferring Pharmaceuticals to look at care pathways for patients with CDI. The research focused on identifying the factors that influence the diagnosis, treatment and management of patients with CDI, as well as areas to consider that may improve the quality of care that patients receive, and patient outcomes.

Estimating the costs of disease

Quantifying the economic burden of disease is an important part of understanding the burden of disease on society, together with research that considers clinical, wellbeing-related and wider societal impacts on patients, carers and healthcare systems. Our research into the costs of nocturia and into the costs of physical inactivity are examples of our efforts to contribute to a better understanding of the economic burden of disease.

