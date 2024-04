Central to RAND Europe’s work is close engagement with wider stakeholders who are essential to realising the benefits of healthcare innovations. healthcare innovation. We have both practiced and studied approaches to effective engagement and work with our clients to advance thinking and best practice. We bring both traditional and innovative methods to our engagement approaches.

Supporting the uptake of innovation in the NHS

Innovation may provide opportunities to respond creatively and effectively to the challenges healthcare systems face, but only if the types of innovations that are developed and made available appropriately respond to patient and health service needs. This means that the process of prioritizing innovations—and designing them and implementing them in the healthcare system—requires close engagement with end users.

Innovation for improved NHS healthcare We worked with healthcare professionals, patient and public representatives, charities, industry, policy and researcher communities stakeholders to identify feasible and acceptable policy actions to improve the uptake of innovation in the NHS. We engaged with nearly 700 individuals through interviews, interactive workshops and survey approaches in this process.

Encouraging patient and public engagement

Although quality-of-life considerations are important for all cancer treatments, they may be particularly important when survival prospects are limited. RAND Europe explored whether, when, how, and what quality-of-life assessment tools are used in the treatment and care of cancer patients. As part of this process, it was important to understand patient experiences with their care and their needs.

Are quality of life assessments used during cancer treatment, and how? We engaged with patient advocacy groups from many different countries to understand the patient perspective on the importance of quality of life considerations in making decisions about cancer care. This engagement helped enrich the insights we could offer on how to better reflect patient perspectives in discussions around cancer care and innovation.

Bringing evidence to increase engagement in healthcare research

We ensure that our approaches to stakeholder engagement are based on the most recent research evidence. We have also contributed to building this evidence, for example through a series of reports commissioned by The Healthcare Improvement Studies Institute at Cambridge University.