Examining how different models of service delivery can meet the health and social care needs of increasingly ageing populations within restricted resources.
Project
RAND Europe was commissioned by NHS England to evaluate their agreement with community pharmacies to help provide specific clinical services to the public.
25 Apr 2024
Commentary
Productivity improvement across the UK public sector has stalled in recent years. There are two main ways to address this productivity puzzle: reducing costs, and innovative system change focussed on delivering more value with the same inputs.
10 Apr 2024
RAND Europe in evaluating Women's Health Hubs, will map the landscape, study experiences of delivering and using hub services, and define key features and early markers of success to inform policy and practice.
07 Feb 2024
In several locations across England and Wales, NHS organisations responsible for managing acute hospitals have also taken over the running of primary care medical practices. Vertical integration is a valuable option to consider when GP practices look likely to fail due to recruitment and financial difficulties, but it is not an option that should be imposed from the top down.
06 Nov 2023
The National Health System has an innovation problem. The problem is not that the system lacks an appetite for innovation; rather, it is that successive efforts to create an enabling environment for innovation have been met with only limited success. But why?
27 Oct 2023
When implementing the What Good Looks Like framework to guide digital transformation in adult social care, it will be important not to ignore common problems that often frustrate the introduction and implementation of new technology.
14 Jun 2023
Meeting the demand for musculoskeletal health care is a challenge for both health services and healthcare providers. RAND Europe assessed the cost-effectiveness of care and the direct access model of care.
11 May 2023
More and more information, evidence, and personal stories are emerging suggesting women are not being listened to or believed by health care professionals about their symptoms of physical illness. There is ongoing work in the United Kingdom to improve and integrate women's health services, which creates hope for improvements.
19 Jan 2023
To improve and standardise the delivery of FMT for recurrent C. difficile infections, health services could raise clinician awareness of and training in FMT services, maintain patient registries and develop metrics to monitor outcomes, develop better regulation and guidelines on the delivery of FMT, and tackle reimbursement challenges.
13 Dec 2022
Journal Article
Researchers identified seven features of safety in maternity units and summarised them into a framework, named For Us (For Unit Safety). The features appear to have a synergistic character, such that each feature is necessary but not sufficient on its own: they operate in concert through multiple forms of feedback and amplification.
08 Dec 2022