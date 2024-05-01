Daniela Rodriguez-Rincon, Brandi Leach, Camilla d'Angelo, Amelia Harshfield, Catriona Manville

RAND Europe conducted a study on the societal impact of early breast cancer, divided into three interconnected phases. The third phase was a qualitative study assessing the factors affecting access to and delivery of treatment for early breast cancer in a selection of countries, as well as a supra-national overview. This study is of interest to policymakers, healthcare professionals, patient advocates and others within the healthcare system.