Analysis of non-profit models of cannabis regulation

Gerardo Colman Lerner/Adobe Stock

What is the issue?

In Switzerland, new approaches for regulating the supply of cannabis are currently being discussed. While several models and approaches may be considered, the Swiss government is particularly interested in exploring the evidence-base concerning non-profit approaches to the supply of cannabis. Home growing, Cannabis Social Clubs, and government-run supply are some of the options in this field. But lessons may also be drawn from the regulatory experiences with other substances (e.g. tobacco, alcohol) and activities (e.g. gambling).

How are we helping?

Researchers from RAND Europe and RAND Corporation have been commissioned by the Swiss Federal Office for Public Health to provide an overview of non-commercial regulation models for cannabis.

In particular, the research aims to:

assess the governance structures and supply chain of non-profit regulatory models

identify evidence related to the effect of non-profit regulatory models on the illegal market as well as public order and safety, and

understand which non-profit regulatory models might help to mitigate potential social and health harms associated with cannabis use.

The research will not only focus on models already implemented with regards to cannabis, but will also consider theoretical proposals brought forward in this area, as well as evidence concerning non-profit regulatory models applied to other substances and activities.