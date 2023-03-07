Evaluation of the Strength in Places Fund

What is the issue?

In 2017, the UK government announced the Strength in Places Fund (SIPF) in the Industrial Strategy White Paper. This White Paper noted that many of the UK's cities outside the capital underperform against the national average, and that such regional disparities need to be addressed for there to be prosperity across the UK. Science, research, innovation and skills provision are cited as playing an important role in driving productivity and economic growth throughout the regions and nations of the UK, and the White Paper stated the need to 'need to capitalise on these strengths and foster the local ecosystems that can support innovation and sustained growth'.

The Strength in Places Fund is a £312 million competitive funding scheme that takes a place-based approach to research and innovation (R&I) funding. The aim of the Fund is to help areas of the UK build on existing strengths in R&I to deliver benefits for their local economy. The Fund seeks to achieve this aim by supporting innovation-led regional growth and enhancing local R&I collaborations.

How are we helping?