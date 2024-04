Mapping and Engaging Diaspora Communities in the EU and US

Flickr/Дуэт постановщиков из DewFramevia [CC BY 2.0]

Background

Given the ease of modern travel, communication and networking, diasporas are viewed by some as having great potential for building relationships and ties between their countries of origin and receiving countries. Policymakers increasingly see possibilities in engagement with diaspora communities for stimulating engagement, improving governance and rule of law, and fostering development in third world countries.

Goals

The European Commission commissioned RAND Europe, in collaboration with the Institute for the Study of Labor, to provide an overview of diaspora communities settled in Europe and the United States. The project analysed existing population data sets, with an emphasis on demographic and socioeconomic profiles, provided a targeted literature review and surveyed diaspora organisations. The research drew on findings to deliver concrete recommendations for EU and US engagement with diaspora groups.

Key Findings