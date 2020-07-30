Understanding the challenges and opportunities towards a UK Strategy for Integrated Air and Missile Defence

The Global Strategic Partnership developed and tested alternative conceptual lenses for thinking about the specific challenges and opportunities of IAMD in the UK context. The research was used by the Ministry of Defence to inform strategy and policy development.

What is the issue?

With technological advances in military capabilities across the globe, the UK faces growing air and missile threats to its homeland, overseas territories and deployed forces. This includes threats from both state and non-state actors. Against this evolving backdrop, the UK must consider its strategy, policy, planning and posture for integrated air and missile defence (IAMD).

How did we help?

Recognising the need for independent research to help challenge conventional ways of thinking about IAMD, the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre (DCDC) of the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) commissioned the Global Strategic Partnership to develop and test alternative conceptual lenses for thinking about the specific challenges and opportunities of IAMD in the UK context.

The research, led by RAND Europe with support from QinetiQ and the International Institute for Strategic Studies, aimed to stimulate further thinking across the UK defence enterprise about this important and rapidly developing issue. The research was used by the MOD to inform strategy and policy development, ahead of the release of the Integrated Review and the Defence Command Paper in March 2021.