Balancing the risks and benefits of the European Economic Security Strategy: The case of the electric vehicles industry
This perspective reflects on the European Union's (EU) approach to economic security. Using the EV industry as a case study, it illustrates that the EU has structured its economic security policy instruments to become more competitive on the global market. It suggests the use of tools like tabletop exercises and quantitative models to better anticipate and mitigate risks related to economic security policies.