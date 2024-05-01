Salil Gunashekar, Henri van Soest, Michelle Qu, Chryssa Politi, Maria Chiara Aquilino, Gregory Smith

This study maps UK and US examples of developing, deploying and using tools for trustworthy AI. The research identifies some of the challenges and opportunities for UK–US alignment and collaboration on the topic and proposes practical actions for further consideration by policymakers. The report's evidence aims to inform future bilateral cooperation between the UK and the US governments in relation to tools for trustworthy AI.