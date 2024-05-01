Drugsgerelateerde corruptie op Schiphol en in de Rotterdamse haven: Een analyse van corruptiedreigingen, impact en beleidsinstrumenten op basis van de methodologie voor National Risk Assessment [Drug-related corruption at Schiphol Airport and the Port of Rotterdam: An analysis of corruption threats, impact and policy instruments based on the methodology for National Risk Assessment]
This study provides insight into the characteristics of the Dutch main ports that can make them vulnerable to corruption, the greatest risks for the main ports, the potential impact of these risks, and the existing policy instruments to prevent and counter corruption, as well as potential risks and policy instruments that may become relevant in the future.