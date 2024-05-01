Joanna Hofman, Susan Guthrie, Annemari de Silva, Lillian Flemons, Lucy Gilder, William D. Phillips, Natalie Picken, Mann Virdee

This report sets out the findings of a study funded by the Department of Health and Social Care to map the landscape of funding for research in work and health in the UK since 2015. The report outlines the methods used for the study and presents the results of the data in detail. This report is likely of interest to research funders, researchers and policymakers working in relation to work and health.