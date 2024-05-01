Giulia Maistrello, Robert Donoghue, William Phillips, Avery Adams, Jessica Dawney, Eliane Dufresne, Fifi Olumogba, Richard Heron, Christian Van Stolk, Nick Fahy
This feasibility study explores the potential impact of establishing a global What Works Centre for Safety. The research methods include literature reviews, interviews, and workshops. The study concludes that establishing a novel centre and stakeholder network for safety would add value to existing work in this area. The feasibility of the centre will depend on the balance struck across different strategic dimensions identified in this study.