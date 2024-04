Focus on Occupational Health and Safety

Halfpoint/Adobe Stock

Every year millions of people are the victims of workplace accidents and ill health in the workplace. Causes are wide ranging and include factors such as working long hours and being exposed to hazardous substances. This has huge personal, workplace and economic costs.

Occupational accidents and ill health are preventable, and high-quality research and evidence-based policy is vital to improving workplace conditions and preventing workplace ill health and deaths.

RAND Europe’s research aims to increase understanding and better inform policy making surrounding occupational safety and health. This page features some selected recent research on issues relating to occupational safety and health and wellbeing in the workplace.