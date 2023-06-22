Working with RAND Europe
Our Mission
RAND Europe is a not-for-profit research institute whose mission is to help improve policy and decision-making through research and analysis.
What We Do
Our mix of subject expertise, contextual understanding and innovative methodologies creates insightful yet robust analysis.
RAND Europe’s work covers a kaleidoscope of policy-relevant topics from defence and security, innovation and technology policy, and criminal justice through to health and social issues.
Cutting across topical areas are the methods-focused groups, including evaluation and impact measurement, and choice modelling and valuation.
Who We Are
Our staff includes more than 80 experts from a wide range of disciplines:
- economics
- behavioural science
- sociology
- policy analysis
- statistics
- political science.