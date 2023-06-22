Working with RAND Europe

Our Mission

RAND Europe is a not-for-profit research institute whose mission is to help improve policy and decision-making through research and analysis.

What We Do

Our mix of subject expertise, contextual understanding and innovative methodologies creates insightful yet robust analysis.

RAND Europe’s work covers a kaleidoscope of policy-relevant topics from defence and security, innovation and technology policy, and criminal justice through to health and social issues.

Cutting across topical areas are the methods-focused groups, including evaluation and impact measurement, and choice modelling and valuation.

Who We Are

Our staff includes more than 80 experts from a wide range of disciplines:

economics

behavioural science

sociology

policy analysis

statistics

political science.

