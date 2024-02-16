The positive effects of population-based preferential sampling in environmental epidemiology2016
Biostatics, 17(4), 764-778.
Biostatics, 17(4), 764-778.
A. R. Morral, K. L. Gore, & T. L. Schell (Eds.), Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the US Military: Volume 4. Investigations of Potential Bias in Estimates from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study: RAND.
BMC Obesity, 3(1), 37.
Journal of Physical Activity & Health, 13(2), 140-144.
General Hospital Psychiatry, 38, 84-88.
Epidemiology (Cambridge, Mass.), 27(1), 82.
Health Services and Outcomes Research Methodology, 1-12.
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 201601827
The American Statistician, 70(1), 120.
Statistics in Medicine, 35(1), 97-114.
Statistics in Medicine, 35(10), 1637-1653.
Journal of Business & Economic Statistics, 35(10), 33(4), 459-473.
Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, 109(3), 92-97.
Medical Care, 54(1), 45.