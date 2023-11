Higher values indicate more exposure. The shaded area is the 95% confidence interval, meaning that there is a 95% probability that the true value falls within it.

Routine cognitive tasks are more exposed to AI than other tasks

Jobs with different shares of routine tasks are associated with changes in exposure to AI technologies. Exposure is estimated every 10 years, from 1980–2020. All exposure is relative to average exposure, which is zero in the charts.

All Patents Computer Vision Evolutionary Computation

Hardware Knowledge Processing Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing Planning Control Speech Recognition

Exposure is standardized as z-scores—standard deviations from the mean—a measure of how far each data point is from the mean. A positive z-score indicates that exposure is higher than the mean exposure, while a negative z-score indicates exposure lower than the mean. The shaded area is the 95% confidence interval.