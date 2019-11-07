Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

In the 1980s, soon after AIDS and HIV were first recognized, RAND Health conducted the first major research effort to collect information on a nationally representative sample of people receiving care for HIV infection. Today, RAND research addresses a wide range of HIV/AIDS-related issues around the world, including access, cost, and quality of care; antiretroviral treatment; and the effective allocation of prevention resources.

  • Group of hands in a circle, each holding a puzzle piece, photo by Patcharin Saenlakon/Getty Images

    Tool

    Sharing and Integrating HIV Client Data Across Provider Organizations to Improve Service Coordination

    Recognizing the potential power of close collaboration, two federal programs that provide support to low-income people with HIV came together to determine how they could integrate data to improve outcomes for individuals with HIV who also experience housing instability. This toolkit, the result of that project, is an effort to demystify the data integration process and help others share data and coordinate services across providers.

    Nov 7, 2019

  • Male doctor with a clipboard consulting with a male patient, photo by PeopleImages/Getty Images

    Report

    Measuring Consumer Engagement in Quality Improvement for HIV Care

    Working with HIV care providers and consumers, RAND researchers identified partner priorities and measures of consumer engagement in HIV care quality improvement work, including the available instruments and measures that address those priorities.

    Jun 30, 2023

