Working with RAND Social and Economic Well-Being

Our Mission

RAND Social and Economic Well-Being seeks to actively improve the health and social and economic well-being of populations and communities throughout the world, through the strategic application of research and analysis.

What We Do

Our aim is to produce high-quality research and analysis that addresses critical factors necessary to promote health and social and economic well-being. We support decisionmakers and policy influencers in using the best and most practical approaches to solve social and economic problems—all areas in which RAND has a long track record and deep reservoirs of expertise.

Hallmarks of RAND Social and Economic Well-Being research include

innovative approaches to problem-solving

impartial, expert analysis of complex—and sometimes controversial—policy issues

comprehensive understanding of the context and history of how policymaking works

clearly communicated findings and recommendations subject to rigorous review

engagement at all levels of government (national, regional, local) and with the philathropic and private sectors

capabilities that cut across traditional policy boundaries and span multiple economic sectors often at once.

Who We Are

Our staff includes more than 200 experts from a wide range of disciplines: