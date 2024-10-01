Working with RAND Social and Economic Well-Being
Our research and analysis capabilities cut across traditional policy boundaries and span multiple economic sectors.
Our Mission
RAND Social and Economic Well-Being seeks to actively improve the health and social and economic well-being of populations and communities throughout the world, through the strategic application of research and analysis.
What We Do
Our aim is to produce high-quality research and analysis that addresses critical factors necessary to promote health and social and economic well-being. We support decisionmakers and policy influencers in using the best and most practical approaches to solve social and economic problems—all areas in which RAND has a long track record and deep reservoirs of expertise.
Hallmarks of RAND Social and Economic Well-Being research include
- innovative approaches to problem-solving
- impartial, expert analysis of complex—and sometimes controversial—policy issues
- comprehensive understanding of the context and history of how policymaking works
- clearly communicated findings and recommendations subject to rigorous review
- engagement at all levels of government (national, regional, local) and with the philathropic and private sectors
- capabilities that cut across traditional policy boundaries and span multiple economic sectors often at once.
Who We Are
Our staff includes more than 200 experts from a wide range of disciplines:
- behavioral science
- demography
- economics
- engineering
- history
- law
- mathematics
- medicine
- policy analysis
- political science
- public health
- sociology
- statistics
- technology