Working with RAND Social and Economic Well-Being

Our Mission

RAND Social and Economic Well-Being seeks to actively improve the health and social and economic well-being of populations and communities throughout the world, through the strategic application of research and analysis.

What We Do

Our aim is to produce high-quality research and analysis that addresses critical factors necessary to promote health and social and economic well-being. We support decisionmakers and policy influencers in using the best and most practical approaches to solve social and economic problems—all areas in which RAND has a long track record and deep reservoirs of expertise.

Hallmarks of RAND Social and Economic Well-Being research include

  • innovative approaches to problem-solving
  • impartial, expert analysis of complex—and sometimes controversial—policy issues
  • comprehensive understanding of the context and history of how policymaking works
  • clearly communicated findings and recommendations subject to rigorous review
  • engagement at all levels of government (national, regional, local) and with the philathropic and private sectors
  • capabilities that cut across traditional policy boundaries and span multiple economic sectors often at once.

Who We Are

Our staff includes more than 200 experts from a wide range of disciplines:

  • behavioral science
  • demography
  • economics
  • engineering
  • history
  • law
  • mathematics
  • medicine
  • policy analysis
  • political science
  • public health
  • sociology
  • statistics
  • technology

Our Leadership

