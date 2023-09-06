Community Health and Environmental Policy

How do we create conditions and environments that positively support health and well-being?

Our work focuses on such topics as infrastructure, climate change, science and technology including commercial space policy, industrial policy, energy transitions, disaster response and resilience, community design, community health promotion, migration and population dynamics, transportation and broader environmental quality, as well as other policy concerns that are influenced by the natural and built environment, technology, and community organizations and institutions that affect well-being.

  • Community Health Promotion
  • Infrastructure and Community Design
  • Climate and the Environment
  • Transportation
  • Energy
  • Migration and Population Dynamics
  • Science and Technology
  • Economic Competition
  • Space Policy
People cycling and jogging in Chicago by Michigan lake.

Photo by Getty Images

What We Do

Our latest research and commentary

More Community Health and Environmental Policy: Research | Commentary

Research Centers

Community Health and Environmental Policy research centers, and related RAND centers.

Making an Impact

We are committed to not just being a leader in community health and environmental policy research, but in ensuring that our work has a positive impact on the world.

  • Sunrise over Louisiana wetlands

    Solution

    Helping Coastal Communities Plan for Climate Change

    The vulnerability of coastal residents to loss of life and property damage from storm-surge flooding has already proven extensive in recent years. RAND has helped policymakers determine what mix of hurricane risk reduction and coastal restoration projects can reduce hurricane damage risk and rebuild coastal land, recognizing budget constraints.

Get Connected

Privacy Policy