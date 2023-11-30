Community Health and Environmental Policy Centers

  • House-shaped wooden blocks being placed in a row. Photo by Getty Images

    RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness

    The Center on Housing and Homelessness works to address the challenges of providing affordable housing solutions and better understand and serve the needs of people experiencing homelessness.

  • A man and young child leaning against a fence looking out into a field containing wind turbines. Photo by SolStock / Getty Images

    Climate Resilience Center

    The RAND Climate Resilience Center brings together trans-disciplinary research teams to build equitable, use-inspired climate resilience solutions.

  • MOBILE, ALABAMA (May 6, 2010) Aerial images of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill taken from a US Coast Guard HC-144 aircraft. The flight was conducted primarily for media support and to plot the locations of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. US Navy Photo

    Consortium for Resilient Gulf Communities

    The Consortium for Resilient Gulf Communities (CRGC) assesses and addresses the social, economic, and public health impacts of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico region. It was established in 2015 with a grant from the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative.

  • Mid-Atlantic Regional Integrated Science and Assessments

    Helping Mid-Atlantic communities become more resilient to a changing climate through improved data, place-based decision support, and public engagement.

  • resilience hands

    Resilience in Action

    Resilient communities withstand and recover from disasters. They also learn from past disasters to strengthen future recovery efforts. The Resilience in Action website offers toolkits, training, multimedia, newsletters, and other resources to help communities build and strengthen their resilience.

Related Centers

  • A bird soars over the gulf

    RAND Gulf States Policy Institute

    Established in December 2005 to support hurricane recovery and long-term economic development, the RAND Gulf States Policy Institute is dedicated to developing informed public policy in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama and a better future for the people who live there.

  • sun, grass, and solar panels

    Cazier Initiative for Energy and Environmental Sustainability

    The Cazier Environmental and Energy Sustainability Initiative is turbocharging research in environmental and energy sustainability at Pardee RAND to generate new concepts, tools, and methods to improve public policy and the commercial sector.

  • hand holding crystal ball

    The RAND Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition

    The RAND Pardee Center pursues ambitious objectives: to improve our ability to think about the longer-range future – from 35 to as far as 200 years ahead – and to develop new methods of analyzing potential long-range, global effects of today's policy options in order to design sound policies that are sensitive to those effects.