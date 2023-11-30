Community Health and Environmental Policy Centers

The Consortium for Resilient Gulf Communities (CRGC) assesses and addresses the social, economic, and public health impacts of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico region. It was established in 2015 with a grant from the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative.
Resilient communities withstand and recover from disasters. They also learn from past disasters to strengthen future recovery efforts. The Resilience in Action website offers toolkits, training, multimedia, newsletters, and other resources to help communities build and strengthen their resilience.
Established in December 2005 to support hurricane recovery and long-term economic development, the RAND Gulf States Policy Institute is dedicated to developing informed public policy in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama and a better future for the people who live there.
The Cazier Environmental and Energy Sustainability Initiative is turbocharging research in environmental and energy sustainability at Pardee RAND to generate new concepts, tools, and methods to improve public policy and the commercial sector.
The RAND Pardee Center pursues ambitious objectives: to improve our ability to think about the longer-range future – from 35 to as far as 200 years ahead – and to develop new methods of analyzing potential long-range, global effects of today's policy options in order to design sound policies that are sensitive to those effects.