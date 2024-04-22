Reimagining the next era of climate policy research

Climate is among the top disruptive forces of the 21st century. Greenhouse gas emissions must be halved as soon as 2030 and reach net zero by mid-century to avoid the most dire consequences of climate change. Yet nearly a decade after the 2015 Paris Agreement, a significant gap exists between our progress on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and what is needed to avoid catastrophic outcomes.

Through a collaboration between RAND’s Global and Emerging Risks and Social and Economic Well-Being divisions, RAND is reimagining how we pursue the next era of climate policy research.

The RAND Center for Climate and Energy Futures studies emerging risks associated with the changing climate, society’s responses to those risks, and the processes and conditions needed for policy implementation.

By working across disciplines and geographies large and small, the center endeavors to address persistent gaps in climate and energy research and analysis that has slowed our ability to respond rapidly, effectively, and equitably to the climate challenge.

Focus Areas

Beginning in 2024, the RAND Center for Climate and Energy Futures is pursuing research on the following priorities. The initial, highlighted projects are funded through income from RAND operations, with the goal of expanding this work through other funders.

Policy Implementation for Climate Action What is required to transform the global energy, industrial, and infrastructure systems in order to address the climate crisis and reverse historical inequities? Understanding Catastrophic Climate Risk What do global catastrophic and existential risks mean in the context of climate change and what are our risk management and mitigation options? The Geopolitics of Energy Transitions How can we better understand the geopolitics of the energy landscape in order to inform policy solutions or diplomatic interventions?

