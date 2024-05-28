Assessing Risk to National Critical Functions as a Result of Climate Change: 2023 Risk Assessment Update
Researchers assessed the risk that eight climate hazards will pose to National Critical Functions by 2050 and 2100 under future scenarios following current and higher emissions trends.
Michelle E. Miro, Susan A. Resetar, Andrew Lauland, David Metz, Vanessa Wolf, Rahim Ali, Jay Balagna, Jason Thomas Barnosky, R. J. Briggs, Edward W. Chan, Shira H. Fischer, Quentin E. Hodgson, Geoffrey Kirkwood, Chelsea Kolb, Jenna W. Kramer, John Lee, Kristin J. Leuschner, Shannon Prier, Mark Stalczynski, Patricia A. Stapleton, Scott R. Stephenson, Tobias Sytsma, Kristin Van Abel, Michael J. D. Vermeer, Brian Wong