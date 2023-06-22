About the RAND Climate Resilience Center

Photo by Mark Yuill/Fotolia

The RAND Climate Resilience Center was established in 2015, building on RAND’s long history of policy research on such topics as water-resources planning, greenhouse gases, coastal protection and restoration, disaster recovery, and impacts of a changing climate. The center aims to support societal decisionmaking about climate-sensitive issues with problem-focused data and analysis, easy-to-implement decision support tools, and practical guidance for real-world challenges. Our research and analysis help communities throughout the world to better understand, adapt to, and solve the multiple challenges brought on by the changing climate.

RAND researchers have expertise in a variety of areas, including climate science, policy analysis, public health, risk analysis, risk perception and communication, decision science, psychology, sociology, economics, business, disaster recovery, engineering, defense, homeland security, hydrology, biology, and community resilience.

We partner with decisionmakers in a variety of sectors, including health, education, labor, community development, food, water, energy, infrastructure, and homeland and national security.

Our Capabilities and Experience

The RAND Climate Resilience Center works to improve decisionmaking around climate response, adaptation, and mitigation by applying innovative methods and multidisciplinary, systems-based approaches.The center supports better decisions, planning, and resilience-building strategies by combining objective policy analysis with state-of-the-art decision support. The center provides public, private, not-for-profit, and philanthropic clients with a host of unique service offerings and value-adds that include:

Assembling cross-disciplinary research teams that bring together a wide range of expertise, drawing upon decades of experience in providing research services, systematic analysis, and innovative thinking to global clientele upon decades of experience providing best-in-class research services, systematic analysis, and innovative thinking to a global clientele;

Designing and delivering innovative methods that are customized to improve decisionmaking under deep uncertainty and help clients meet a range of resilience planning goals

Providing data-driven, interactive decision analysis designed to support participatory planning and strategy development

For more information, please contact us at crc@rand.org.