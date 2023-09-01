RAND Climate Resilience Center

Celebrating our Talented Staff Members and Storytellers Noreen Clancy Noreen Clancy Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND Pardee Graduate School; Associate Research Department Director, Global Research Talent Operations Noreen Clancy is associate research department director, Global Research Talent Operations, and a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. She has two primary areas of research: resilience from natural disasters and issues facing the financial services sector. Her natural disaster work includes issues related to flooding and flood insurance and the equitable distribution of pre- and post-disaster funding. Most recently, she has studied post-disaster events and the right balance of risk-sharing across federal, state, and local governments. She has also explored the extent to which the public sector can transfer some of that risk to the private sector in the form of insurance or other financial instruments such as catastrophe bonds. In her current work, she is helping FEMA think about how best to incorporate issues of risk and equity into its mitigation grant program for communities (Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities). In her past work she contributed to the long-term recovery plan for Puerto Rico, specifically addressing housing recovery efforts. After Hurricane Sandy, she assessed the risks of flooding in New York City, the implications of an expanded flood map, and the rising cost of flood insurance, and developed policy options for providing assistance to homeowners who will have trouble affording the higher premiums. She was also co-PI of a grant in the Gulf of Mexico examining the community resilience attributes of areas heavily impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Prior to joining RAND, Clancy worked at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the President’s Council on Environmental Quality. She holds an M.S. in environmental science and policy from Johns Hopkins University. Aaron Clark-Ginsberg Behavioral/Social Scientist Aaron Clark-Ginsberg (he/him) is a behavioral/social scientist at the RAND Corporation who has been researching disasters for more than 10 years. His projects span the disasters gambit, with a recent focus on three primary areas of inquiry: disasters and community, disasters and health, and disasters and measurement. Clark-Ginsberg leads projects and has published broadly in these areas. He also leads RAND's Mass Migration Strategy Group, where he supports RAND's community of researchers engaging in mass migration research. Clark-Ginsberg earned his Ph.D. at University College Dublin; his dissertation focused on disaster governance, and included fieldwork in 10 developing countries with the international NGO Concern Worldwide. Before joining RAND, Clark-Ginsberg was a postdoc researching critical infrastructure cybersecurity regulations at Stanford's Center for International Security and Cooperation. Chandra Garber Communications Analyst Chandra Garber (she/her) is a senior communications analyst at the RAND Corporation. She is a strategic communications professional with over 15 years of experience working with a diverse range of organizations, including U.N. agencies such as the World Health Organization and the International Labour Organization, to strengthen the impact of their projects and outcomes. Prior to joining RAND, she oversaw communications and outreach for the Better Work program of the International Labour Organization/International Finance Corporation, working to improve labor practices and policies in global supply chains. Her background includes work on issues such as public health policy, gender and minorities, labor policy, sustainability, corporate social responsibility, education and training, and conflict and security. She has an M.A. in comparative literature with an emphasis in critical theory from the University of California, Irvine, and a B.A. in modern literature from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Robert J. Lempert Director, Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition; Principal Researcher; Professor, Pardee RAND Graduate School Robert Lempert is director of the Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition and a principal researcher at the RAND Corporation. His research focuses on risk management and decisionmaking under conditions of deep uncertainty. Lempert's work aims to advance the state of art for organizations managing risk in today's conditions of fast-paced, transformative, and surprising change and help organizations adopt these approaches to help make proper stewardship of the future more commonly practiced. Gabrielle Mérite Data Illustrator Originally from France, Gabrielle Mérite is an information designer specializing in empathetic data visualizations for truth-seeking, ethically driven organizations. Deeply passionate about social justice and humanity's responsibility for one another, her work breathes life into numbers so that people can truly feel their importance.After receiving an M.S. in biology and working several years as a scientific journalist, she exchanged words for illustrations, to communicate analytic findings visually, with honesty and compassion. Since then, she has worked with organizations like the United Nations, UNICEF, and WeTransfer, to help them uncover truths and share them with intention. Scott R. Stephenson Physical Scientist Scott Stephenson is an environmental and political geographer with interests in climate security and policy. His research utilizes geospatial modeling and analysis to investigate linked human and natural systems. His recent projects have explored topics such as Air Force installation hazard resilience, links between climate change and force readiness, the geography of National Critical Functions, Army logistics in Europe, and Arctic transport and geopolitics. He serves as an Associate Editor of the journal Polar Geography, and was an assistant professor of geography at the University of Connecticut from 2014-2019.