Photo by by AscentXmedia/Getty Images
Note from the Director
Greetings friends and colleagues,
We are pleased to share the Summer 2023 RAND Climate Resilience Center (CRC) newsletter. Our seasonal theme is climate-resilience research communication. Research and policy findings themselves are important but, by themselves, insufficient to drive change. It is their communication—in spoken language, written language, and visualizations—that determines how many and which stakeholders not only pause to look or listen, but internalize, reflect, and use the research.
In the past year, we have been excited to debut our Frontiers in Climate Policy seminar series. This seminar series promotes discussions about how evidence-based, inclusive approaches can support better policy design and identify priorities for action in the near term. Topics have been diverse and included priorities for climate change action and governance, diplomacy, resilience, and needed investments in research methods and communications. More specifically, we were able to hear from:
- Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Vice-Chair Ko Barrett: “In This Together: Innovating to Solve the Climate Problem”
- Ambassador Christopher Shapardanov: “Warming to Climate Change: Evolving the Climate Change and Defence/Security Nexus in Canada”
- Jonathan Levy: “Quantifying the Health and Equity Implications of Climate Policy Measures”
- Center for Climate and Security Director Erin Sikorsky: “Tackling the Security Implications of Climate Change”
- A panel on “Narrating Climate Change: Storytelling to Engage Stakeholders and Improve Risk Communication” that included Jason Davis of the Climate Stories Project as well as RAND staff Monika Cooper, Chandra Garber, Carlos Calvo Hernandez, and Peggy Wilcox.
Below we present a selection of RAND’s recent research-dissemination materials that highlight different ways of weaving narratives that connect findings and recommendations to real-world stakeholders. We are also pleased to highlight some of our staff members who have pushed the envelope in various ways to improve our communication practices.
With kindest regards,
Abbie Tingstad and the RAND Climate Resilience Center Team
Examples of Work Featuring Compelling Narratives or Storytelling Methods
Photo by South_agency / Getty Images
Mass migration driven by climate change-related shocks and stresses is already occurring. Without resilience, large and sudden population increases will strain health systems. Researchers identify three important features of health systems that are resilient to climate change-related mass migration.
Visualization by Gabrielle Mérite
The latest product of RAND Art + Data illustrates research findings by Pardee RAND alumni and students David Groves, James Syme, Edmundo Molina-Perez, and Carlos Calvo Hernandez, who analyzed the potential outcomes of Costa Rica's National Decarbonization Plan.
Photo by RAND Corporation
Historically in the Arctic, regional tensions have been resolved before turning into major crises. But are existing governance mechanisms enough to handle future diplomatic challenges? An interactive mapping tool displays some of the factors that may drive that conflict.
Photo by Barbara Ambrose / NOAA
Some U.S. communities are disproportionately affected by natural disasters. This report presents an initial methodology for how the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program can assess its social equity performance in its activities aimed at reducing damage and easing recovery with predisaster actions.
Photo by Spc. Steven Alger / U.S. Army
Droughts, flooding, wildfires, and tropical storms are likely to become more severe as global temperatures rise. Understanding the links between climate and readiness can help the U.S. military ensure that forces are able to reliably and affordably sustain readiness in a changing climate
Photo by / NWS Storm Survey Photos
This climate summary aims to inform Mid-Atlantic policymakers and practitioners about weather patterns, regional climate trends, and the upcoming summer season.
Photo by heyengel / Getty Images
RAND researchers helped the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) use a Delphi-based expert elicitation approach to supplement climate model projections as inputs to its recent climate change adaptation planning process.
Photo by Damon Kasberg / U.S. Air Force
U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) installations have been affected by extreme weather events. This report focuses on assessing methods that compare the damage costs resulting from extreme weather events against the costs of enhancing installation resilience.
Photo by stryjek/Adobe Stock
Recent climatic shifts likely will continue to affect water resources management in significant but uncertain ways. This tool provides information about decisionmaking under deep uncertainty methods—specifically, Robust Decision Making—through five case studies
Photo by anatoliy_gleb/Getty Images
Ongoing work continues to focus on the role of discussions, narratives, and climate change. For example, this new work focused on energy transition and local implications for Kern County, California is engaging in equity-centered deliberative conversations as a means of bringing stakeholders together and bringing different issues to light.
Celebrating our Talented Staff Members and Storytellers
Noreen Clancy Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND Pardee Graduate School; Associate Research Department Director, Global Research Talent Operations
Noreen Clancy is associate research department director, Global Research Talent Operations, and a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. She has two primary areas of research: resilience from natural disasters and issues facing the financial services sector. Her natural disaster work includes issues related to flooding and flood insurance and the equitable distribution of pre- and post-disaster funding. Most recently, she has studied post-disaster events and the right balance of risk-sharing across federal, state, and local governments. She has also explored the extent to which the public sector can transfer some of that risk to the private sector in the form of insurance or other financial instruments such as catastrophe bonds. In her current work, she is helping FEMA think about how best to incorporate issues of risk and equity into its mitigation grant program for communities (Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities). In her past work she contributed to the long-term recovery plan for Puerto Rico, specifically addressing housing recovery efforts. After Hurricane Sandy, she assessed the risks of flooding in New York City, the implications of an expanded flood map, and the rising cost of flood insurance, and developed policy options for providing assistance to homeowners who will have trouble affording the higher premiums. She was also co-PI of a grant in the Gulf of Mexico examining the community resilience attributes of areas heavily impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Prior to joining RAND, Clancy worked at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the President’s Council on Environmental Quality. She holds an M.S. in environmental science and policy from Johns Hopkins University.
Behavioral/Social Scientist
Aaron Clark-Ginsberg (he/him) is a behavioral/social scientist at the RAND Corporation who has been researching disasters for more than 10 years. His projects span the disasters gambit, with a recent focus on three primary areas of inquiry: disasters and community, disasters and health, and disasters and measurement. Clark-Ginsberg leads projects and has published broadly in these areas. He also leads RAND's Mass Migration Strategy Group, where he supports RAND's community of researchers engaging in mass migration research. Clark-Ginsberg earned his Ph.D. at University College Dublin; his dissertation focused on disaster governance, and included fieldwork in 10 developing countries with the international NGO Concern Worldwide. Before joining RAND, Clark-Ginsberg was a postdoc researching critical infrastructure cybersecurity regulations at Stanford's Center for International Security and Cooperation.
Communications Analyst
Chandra Garber (she/her) is a senior communications analyst at the RAND Corporation. She is a strategic communications professional with over 15 years of experience working with a diverse range of organizations, including U.N. agencies such as the World Health Organization and the International Labour Organization, to strengthen the impact of their projects and outcomes. Prior to joining RAND, she oversaw communications and outreach for the Better Work program of the International Labour Organization/International Finance Corporation, working to improve labor practices and policies in global supply chains. Her background includes work on issues such as public health policy, gender and minorities, labor policy, sustainability, corporate social responsibility, education and training, and conflict and security. She has an M.A. in comparative literature with an emphasis in critical theory from the University of California, Irvine, and a B.A. in modern literature from the University of California, Santa Cruz.
Director, Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition; Principal Researcher; Professor, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Robert Lempert is director of the Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition and a principal researcher at the RAND Corporation. His research focuses on risk management and decisionmaking under conditions of deep uncertainty. Lempert's work aims to advance the state of art for organizations managing risk in today's conditions of fast-paced, transformative, and surprising change and help organizations adopt these approaches to help make proper stewardship of the future more commonly practiced.
Data Illustrator
Originally from France, Gabrielle Mérite is an information designer specializing in empathetic data visualizations for truth-seeking, ethically driven organizations. Deeply passionate about social justice and humanity's responsibility for one another, her work breathes life into numbers so that people can truly feel their importance.After receiving an M.S. in biology and working several years as a scientific journalist, she exchanged words for illustrations, to communicate analytic findings visually, with honesty and compassion. Since then, she has worked with organizations like the United Nations, UNICEF, and WeTransfer, to help them uncover truths and share them with intention.
Physical Scientist
Scott Stephenson is an environmental and political geographer with interests in climate security and policy. His research utilizes geospatial modeling and analysis to investigate linked human and natural systems. His recent projects have explored topics such as Air Force installation hazard resilience, links between climate change and force readiness, the geography of National Critical Functions, Army logistics in Europe, and Arctic transport and geopolitics. He serves as an Associate Editor of the journal Polar Geography, and was an assistant professor of geography at the University of Connecticut from 2014-2019.
