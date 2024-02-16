About the RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness

Established in 2021, the RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness exists to conduct rigorous research and fill critical evidence gaps to help advance solutions to the country’s housing and homelessness crises.

The center brings together interdisciplinary research teams, expert data collection, and diverse analytic methods to address the challenges of increasing housing affordability and better understanding and serving the needs of people experiencing housing instability and homelessness.

Contact us at CHH@rand.org.

Funding

Launched as part of RAND’s Tomorrow Demands Today campaign, the RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness was established through a generous gift from the Lowy family. Support from the A-Mark Foundation is helping the center address unsheltered homelessness in Los Angeles.