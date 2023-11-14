Housing and Homelessness Research at RAND

For more than 30 years, RAND research has informed housing and homelessness policy and practice.

Topics of focus include housing and homelessness, permanent supportive housing and other homeless prevention and intervention program outcomes, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, behavioral health and employment interventions, and police response to homelessness.

Our work in this area includes the RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness, the singular RAND research center focused on the urgent need for innovative housing and homelessness policy solutions.

Our research staff includes more than 100 experts working on housing-and-homelessness-related issues, including behavioral scientists, economists, policy researchers and analysts, statisticians, engineers, and Ph.D. students. Their collective professional backgrounds, academic experience, and cultural diversity uniquely position us to answer the toughest policy questions

Produced in 2022