Disaster resilience is a critical issue facing every nation. Developing stronger partnerships across regions to build resilience will require that countries share their approaches taken and lessons learned.

Exploring the Role of Community Organizations in Disaster Response and Recovery: A Comparison of the United States and China

Disasters in both the United States and China—including the U.S. hurricanes of 2005, the 2010 earthquake in southwest China, and the 2010 Joplin tornadoes—have shown that voluntary, social, and philanthropic organizations are important contributors to disaster response and recovery efforts.

The Chinese Academy of Science and Technology for Development (CASTED) and the RAND Corporation partnered to explore the role of “social participation” in disaster response and recovery.

Objectives

Identify the key cultural and societal factors that drive social participation in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery in the U.S. and China.

Develop a web-based “social participation assessment tool” that will assist emergency planners in determining the capacity and capability of social and community-based organizations for disaster response and recovery.

Create a global consortium to share lessons about the role of social and community-based organizations in disaster response and recovery.

Global Resilience Learning Collaborative

RAND is committed to building excellence in disaster resilience by supporting efforts to learn and build capacity, share best practices and lessons learned, and encourage multi-country training, exercising, and quality improvement activities. Learn more about the Global Resilience Learning Collaborative's activities.

