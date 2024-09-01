RAND supported community leaders in the British Virgin Islands, under a grant from the Pan American Health Organization, to assess assets, vulnerabilities and needs, and craft resilience-based plans, through a series of workshops building on RAND resilience training tools. This included bringing together government and nongovernment organizations into one resilience planning effort to assess local assets and needs, with particular attention to psychosocial support, improving local coordination, and developing a resilience strategy for future events.

