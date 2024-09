Strategy Development for Resilient Cities

With the scope and scale of disasters increasing, municipalities need to move beyond the typical emergency preparedness routine. Cities, both large and small, can adopt strategies that include community organizations, social networks, and public health all working together to improve resilience.

Projects

Resilient DC: Enhancing Partnerships, Creating Connectedness, and Improving Disaster Response and Recovery in our Nation’s Capital

Resilient DC is a collaborative project sponsored by the District of Columbia Department of Health that aims to bring together government and community-based partners to build a more resilient community in the face of natural and man-made disasters.

Los Angeles County Community Disaster Resilience Toolkits

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in partnership with RAND, UCLA, Emergency Network of Los Angeles and Loma Linda University is developing and testing a community resilience toolkit as part of the larger Los Angeles County Community Disaster Resilience Project. The toolkit is designed for community coalitions to try out resilience building and see what works for their residents.

