Biotechnology and the Bioeconomy

With challenging issues that range from the privacy of genetic data to the morality of synthetic biology, and solutions that range from safer and healthier foods to cleaner manufacturing, the field of biotechnology is accelerating with considerable far-reaching implications. A wide range of topics fall under the biotechnology umbrella, including combatting disease, cleaning up environmental pollutants, harnessing scarce natural resources, assessing warfighter readiness, and developing offensive and defensive military capabilities.

The broader bioeconomy, which is based on products, services, and processes derived from biological resources, covers multiple commercial sectors including pharmaceuticals, crop production, plastics and rubbers, manufacturing, and more.

The U.S. needs to consider different types of governance efforts to enhance innovation and grow the bioeconomy:

  1. Investment in development and testing of foundational technology and modernization of regulatory evaluation that ensures safety without burdening industry.
  2. Guidance or regulations that standardize practices around biological data storage and exchange related to medical testing, oligo and DNA synthesis, and functional genomics.
  3. A method to address risks to national and personal security and to ecosystem functions and services; and support for public understanding of risks so that novel biological products and tools do not carry unwarranted stigma or pushback.

We are at a critical time in the biotechnology age when these standards, technological infrastructure, and policies need to be considered and effective action taken.

Critical Challenges

Biotechnology and the bioeconomy bring with them a variety of challenges that RAND can help address. For example:

  • Leveraging advances in biotechnology for agriculture
  • Implementing and studying the implications of new forms of bio-energy
  • Considering ethics, public perception, and dual-use concerns
  • Developing and implementing standards of practice to increase economic value and operational effectiveness
  • Policies and approaches for responding to potential pandemics
  • Approaches and methods for raising/broadening public and institutional awareness and education regarding the risks of unmitigated distribution of bio-data
  • Study workforce development in the field of biotechnology
  • Coordinating disparate offices and organizations
  • Enhancing technology deployment and technology transfer in the face of few industrial partners
  • Developing a national plan/roadmap for precision medicine and data analysis, including a re-assessment of vulnerabilities
  • Methods, tools, and approaches for aggregating National genetic data
  • Aspects and implications of managing biotechnology internationally

Why RAND?

RAND's research and analysis span a broad range of policy issues informed by diverse research methods and tailored to meet specific needs. Three attributes collectively distinguish RAND's value to its clients, grantors, donors, and employees, along with policymakers and the general public:

  • Trusted source of expertise, analysis, and ideas
  • World-class talent matched to specific problems or needs
  • Commitment to advancing the public good

RAND Solves Critical Problems in Biotechnology

RAND is actively engaged in this emerging field to create proactive policy solutions to these emerging challenges to help consumers, institutions, agencies, and industry navigate biotechnology and the bioeconomy safely and efficiently.

In addition to ongoing work around data regulation, value, and processes related to security, RAND has a large body of work on the efficacy of technology advancement programs and a history of innovative health care policy and analysis work.

Our work is specifically focused on the following areas:

Risk management

Data security and preventing data leaks are critical for advancement, support of commerce, and U.S. competitiveness. RAND has completed studies on big data, data and cyber security, and dark data.

  • Security
  • System analysis
  • Forecasting

Regulation and simulation

Data regulation, value, and processes related to security are topics of current RAND work within the fields of biotechnology regulation and stimulation.

  • Agility
  • Competitiveness
  • Asymmetry

Biological data

We consider the roles and risks of the Internet of Bodies and its implication for brain-computer interfaces.

  • Privacy
  • IP
  • Disinformation

Project

  • DNA 3D structure editing medicine concept, illustration by LuckyStep/Adobe Stock

    Machine Learning and Gene Editing at the Helm of a Societal Evolution

    The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology presents significant opportunities and risks, and proactive policy is needed to manage these emerging technologies. Researchers are investigating the policy implications of the application of AI to genome editing in humans, with technology governance as a cross-cutting theme.

Publications

Commentary and Multimedia

  • Modern medical research laboratory, photo by Gorodenkoff/Adobe Stock

    Nations Must Collaborate on AI and Biotech—or Be Left Behind

    As two revolutionary technologies—machine learning and gene editing—converge, forward-looking policy is essential to both mitigate risks and leverage opportunities.

    Oct 31, 2023

  • Apples being packed into boxes on an assembly line. Photo by industryview / Getty Images

    Engineering Food of the Future Requires Global Coordination to Ensure Food Security

    Food security is a global and growing challenge with rising demand pitted against limited resource, exacerbated by international conflicts and climate change. With the spotlight on technology to prevent a global crisis, an internationally coordinated and consumer-centric approach is needed.

    Feb 3, 2023

  • Patient Sarshar Manouchehr is interviewed after he uses a brain-computer interface to steer his wheelchair in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, June 17, 2019, photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/DPA/Picture Alliance via Reuters Connect

    Brain and Machine Confluence Requires Multi-Sectoral Regulation to Maximize Gains

    As the commercialization of brain-computer interface technology expands, it would be prudent for international policymakers to consider how this technology should be regulated, in order to reap its benefits and minimize its risks.

    Feb 15, 2023

  • A scientist holds biosensing materials being studied at the U.S. Army Research Laboratory in Adelphi, Maryland, January 15, 2015, photo by U.S. Army

    Biotechnology and Today's Warfighter

    Biotechnology has a broad and often misunderstood scope, one with significant implications for today's warfighter, and it may be reaching a critical junction. As it continues to mature, proactive policy becomes necessary for the federal government to leverage emerging capabilities effectively and remain competitive.

    Oct 25, 2022

  • Health care workers prepare to receive walk-up patients at a coronavirus testing center at UMC Hospital in Washington, April 6, 2020, photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    Learning, Relearning, and Not Learning the Lessons of COVID-19

    Recent announcements have demonstrated how little has been learned from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the potential need for a national reckoning to assess shortfalls and develop recommendations for preparing for and responding to future pandemics and other biological risks. The United States could create a national commission to develop a way forward.

    Aug 12, 2022

  • Laboratory with map of United States showing disease outbreaks, photo by janiecbros/Getty Images

    Rebuild Public Health for the Next Pandemic?

    COVID-19 exposed how underprepared the United States was for a pandemic and raised questions about preparedness for the next one. With political will to spend money on public health, how can America take a holistic view of all the options? And how should investments be prioritized?

    Aug 6, 2021

  • Covid-19 Prevention Opener B101 Crop

    Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy with Research

    RAND senior physician policy researcher Courtney Gidengil reveals the biggest driver behind the hesitancy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Jul 26, 2022

  • The human Microbiome, genetic material of all the microbes that live on and inside the human body, illustration by Design Cells/Getty Images

    Microbiome-Based Health and Wellness Innovation

    Microbiome research and development may lead to an increasing number of therapeutic and well-being breakthroughs. But regulating microbiota-related products poses a challenge that could require innovative approaches.

    Jul 6, 2022

  • Daniel Gerstein

    Rethinking the Role of the Strategic National Stockpile

    An overview of testimony by Daniel M. Gerstein presented before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on June 24, 2020.

    Jun 29, 2020

  • Medical providers running a CT scan, photo by Morsa Images/Getty Images

    Regulating software as a medical device

    Effective regulatory landscapes play a key role in facilitating timely access to healthcare innovations. In this commentary, we explore key regulatory and policy issues related to the adoption of software as a medical device.

    Jun 10, 2022

  • A still frame from a short film created by artist-in-residence V+J. The video summarizes RAND’s 2021 paper on geoengineering as a tool to address global warming.

    The Risks of Geoengineering

    Geoengineering—the intentional manipulation of the climate—could help curb global warming, but it could also have world-altering consequences. In a new animated video, RAND artists-in-residence Juan Delcan and Valentina Izaguirre take a lighthearted look at this serious issue.

    Apr 27, 2022

  • Task Force Warrior staff continue mission planning after a power outage during Hurricane Delta at Fort Polk, Louisiana, October 10, 2020, photo by Maj. James Sheehan/U.S. Army

    The Future and Past of War and Disease

    The U.S. government is actively reviewing its efforts to counter biological attacks and the Department of Defense is taking steps that could allow it to perform day-to-day operations during a pandemic, but it might not be preparing adequately for a future large-scale operation during a more-transmissible and lethal pandemic.

    Jan 27, 2022