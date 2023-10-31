With challenging issues that range from the privacy of genetic data to the morality of synthetic biology, and solutions that range from safer and healthier foods to cleaner manufacturing, the field of biotechnology is accelerating with considerable far-reaching implications. A wide range of topics fall under the biotechnology umbrella, including combatting disease, cleaning up environmental pollutants, harnessing scarce natural resources, assessing warfighter readiness, and developing offensive and defensive military capabilities.
The broader bioeconomy, which is based on products, services, and processes derived from biological resources, covers multiple commercial sectors including pharmaceuticals, crop production, plastics and rubbers, manufacturing, and more.
The U.S. needs to consider different types of governance efforts to enhance innovation and grow the bioeconomy:
Investment in development and testing of foundational technology and modernization of regulatory evaluation that ensures safety without burdening industry.
Guidance or regulations that standardize practices around biological data storage and exchange related to medical testing, oligo and DNA synthesis, and functional genomics.
A method to address risks to national and personal security and to ecosystem functions and services; and support for public understanding of risks so that novel biological products and tools do not carry unwarranted stigma or pushback.
We are at a critical time in the biotechnology age when these standards, technological infrastructure, and policies need to be considered and effective action taken.
Critical Challenges
Biotechnology and the bioeconomy bring with them a variety of challenges that RAND can help address. For example:
Leveraging advances in biotechnology for agriculture
Implementing and studying the implications of new forms of bio-energy
Considering ethics, public perception, and dual-use concerns
Developing and implementing standards of practice to increase economic value and operational effectiveness
Policies and approaches for responding to potential pandemics
Approaches and methods for raising/broadening public and institutional awareness and education regarding the risks of unmitigated distribution of bio-data
Study workforce development in the field of biotechnology
Coordinating disparate offices and organizations
Enhancing technology deployment and technology transfer in the face of few industrial partners
Developing a national plan/roadmap for precision medicine and data analysis, including a re-assessment of vulnerabilities
Methods, tools, and approaches for aggregating National genetic data
Aspects and implications of managing biotechnology internationally
Why RAND?
RAND's research and analysis span a broad range of policy issues informed by diverse research methods and tailored to meet specific needs. Three attributes collectively distinguish RAND's value to its clients, grantors, donors, and employees, along with policymakers and the general public:
Trusted source of expertise, analysis, and ideas
World-class talent matched to specific problems or needs
Commitment to advancing the public good
RAND Solves Critical Problems in Biotechnology
RAND is actively engaged in this emerging field to create proactive policy solutions to these emerging challenges to help consumers, institutions, agencies, and industry navigate biotechnology and the bioeconomy safely and efficiently.
In addition to ongoing work around data regulation, value, and processes related to security, RAND has a large body of work on the efficacy of technology advancement programs and a history of innovative health care policy and analysis work.
Our work is specifically focused on the following areas:
Risk management
Data security and preventing data leaks are critical for advancement, support of commerce, and U.S. competitiveness. RAND has completed studies on big data, data and cyber security, and dark data.
Security
System analysis
Forecasting
Regulation and simulation
Data regulation, value, and processes related to security are topics of current RAND work within the fields of biotechnology regulation and stimulation.
Agility
Competitiveness
Asymmetry
Biological data
We consider the roles and risks of the Internet of Bodies and its implication for brain-computer interfaces.
The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology presents significant opportunities and risks, and proactive policy is needed to manage these emerging technologies. Researchers are investigating the policy implications of the application of AI to genome editing in humans, with technology governance as a cross-cutting theme.
Machine learning and gene editing present both benefits and risks for multiple sectors and geographic regions. This study focuses on the US, UK, China and the EU, and offers recommendations on how forward-looking ML and GE policies should be adopted.
Some analysts have expressed concern that weaknesses in responses to the COVID-19 pandemic will motivate terrorists to seek biological weapons. Although the prospect is unlikely, measures can be taken to address public health and military challenges.
There is increasing concern over the common, repetitive forms of blast to which military members are exposed during service, and how those exposures could affect the central nervous system. The authors of this report review the relevant literature.
Emerging brain-computer interface technologies may be used to monitor a soldier's cognitive workload, control a drone swarm, or link with a prosthetic, but policy, safety, legal, and ethical issues must be evaluated first.
This report details the proceedings of a Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center workshop in which experts considered how a genetic database of "sequences of interest" could best support stakeholders to improve biotechnology research efforts.
In this report, RAND researchers, with the help of an advisory panel, craft a research agenda to prepare the U.S. legal system to address the effects of emerging technologies on individuals' constitutional rights, especially to due process.
A study identifying the impact that adoption of synthetic biology is likely to have on the global marketplace as well as any existing barriers or obstacles preventing the rapid scale-up and commercialisation of the technology.
This paper reflects on the variety and evolution of population-scale genome-sequencing initiatives, examining their diverse aims, activities, management and governance approaches, impacts, and policy and research implications.
USAF pararescue and combat controllers routinely recover downed or injured military personnel and direct military aircraft in hostile or denied regions. Consequently, to be effective in these careers requires the ability to cope with severe stress.
Food security is a global and growing challenge with rising demand pitted against limited resource, exacerbated by international conflicts and climate change. With the spotlight on technology to prevent a global crisis, an internationally coordinated and consumer-centric approach is needed.
As the commercialization of brain-computer interface technology expands, it would be prudent for international policymakers to consider how this technology should be regulated, in order to reap its benefits and minimize its risks.
Biotechnology has a broad and often misunderstood scope, one with significant implications for today's warfighter, and it may be reaching a critical junction. As it continues to mature, proactive policy becomes necessary for the federal government to leverage emerging capabilities effectively and remain competitive.
Recent announcements have demonstrated how little has been learned from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the potential need for a national reckoning to assess shortfalls and develop recommendations for preparing for and responding to future pandemics and other biological risks. The United States could create a national commission to develop a way forward.
COVID-19 exposed how underprepared the United States was for a pandemic and raised questions about preparedness for the next one. With political will to spend money on public health, how can America take a holistic view of all the options? And how should investments be prioritized?
Microbiome research and development may lead to an increasing number of therapeutic and well-being breakthroughs. But regulating microbiota-related products poses a challenge that could require innovative approaches.
Effective regulatory landscapes play a key role in facilitating timely access to healthcare innovations. In this commentary, we explore key regulatory and policy issues related to the adoption of software as a medical device.
Geoengineering—the intentional manipulation of the climate—could help curb global warming, but it could also have world-altering consequences. In a new animated video, RAND artists-in-residence Juan Delcan and Valentina Izaguirre take a lighthearted look at this serious issue.
The U.S. government is actively reviewing its efforts to counter biological attacks and the Department of Defense is taking steps that could allow it to perform day-to-day operations during a pandemic, but it might not be preparing adequately for a future large-scale operation during a more-transmissible and lethal pandemic.