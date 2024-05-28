RAND Climate Research

RAND's climate research and analysis helps communities throughout the world better understand, adapt to, and solve the multiple challenges brought on by the changing climate. Guided by four institutional values—equity, adaptive management, access, and collaboration—we organize across three interdisciplinary focus areas to look at problems and solutions in comprehensive, evidence-based ways.

RAND is uniquely suited to bring together cross-disciplinary research teams to identify emerging climate challenges, apply state-of-the-art methods to tackle problems from multiple perspectives, address uncertainty that is often ignored, and recommend solutions that are effective and enduring.

We partner with decisionmakers in a variety of sectors, including health, education, labor, community development, food, water, energy, infrastructure, and homeland and national security.

Latest Climate Reseach and Commentary

Focus Areas

RAND has a long history of conducting research on policy and planning challenges related to global climate change. RAND's body of work is centered on three focus areas.

Our Capabilities and Experience

RAND works to improve decisionmaking around climate response, adaptation, and mitigation by applying innovative methods and multidisciplinary, systems-based approaches. Our research supports better decisions, planning, and resilience-building strategies by combining objective policy analysis with state-of-the-art decision support.

Our researchers have expertise in a variety of areas, including climate science, policy analysis, public health, risk analysis, risk perception and communication, decision science, psychology, sociology, economics, business, disaster recovery, engineering, defense, homeland security, hydrology, biology, and community resilience.

We provide public, private, not-for-profit, and philanthropic clients with a host of unique service offerings and value-adds that include

  • assembling cross-disciplinary research teams that bring together a wide range of expertise, drawing upon decades of experience in providing research services, systematic analysis, and innovative thinking to global clientele upon decades of experience providing best-in-class research services, systematic analysis, and innovative thinking to a global clientele
  • designing and delivering innovative methods that are customized to improve decisionmaking under deep uncertainty and help clients meet a range of resilience planning goals
  • providing data-driven, interactive decision analysis designed to support participatory planning and strategy development.

Social Equity in Climate Resilience

We are committed to justice, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging as fundamental principles guiding our climate research, outreach, and education activities.

