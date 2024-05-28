Photo by SolStock / Getty Images

RAND's climate research and analysis helps communities throughout the world better understand, adapt to, and solve the multiple challenges brought on by the changing climate. Guided by four institutional values—equity, adaptive management, access, and collaboration—we organize across three interdisciplinary focus areas to look at problems and solutions in comprehensive, evidence-based ways.

RAND is uniquely suited to bring together cross-disciplinary research teams to identify emerging climate challenges, apply state-of-the-art methods to tackle problems from multiple perspectives, address uncertainty that is often ignored, and recommend solutions that are effective and enduring.

We partner with decisionmakers in a variety of sectors, including health, education, labor, community development, food, water, energy, infrastructure, and homeland and national security.