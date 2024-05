Assessing and addressing climate impacts on community health, education, employment, and resilience

Community resilience is a measure of the sustained ability of a community to utilize available resources to respond to, withstand, and recover from adverse situations. The need for physically and economically healthy, informed, socially connected, and prepared communities is even more central as climate change disrupts interconnected human and natural systems.

RAND takes an inclusive approach to community resilience in the context of climate change, looking at topics ranging from disaster risk reduction and recovery, environmental determinants of health (air and water pollution, extreme heat), food systems, and environmental justice. In so doing, RAND has implemented and evaluated community resilience-building activities worldwide and identified opportunities to integrate partners across sectors in public health and emergency preparedness, climate mitigation, infrastructure protection, education and workforce development, and the development of economic recovery programs.

Featured Research and Projects