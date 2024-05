Supporting equitable transitions to more sustainable and more resilient systems and operations

Governments and communities worldwide are working to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change on infrastructure and the people that depend on it. This requires transitioning the way infrastructure is designed, operated, and managed. It also necessitates a transformation of global energy systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate future climate changes.

RAND recognizes that not all climate risk and not every climate solution is equitably distributed or provides equal benefits within and across communities. Thus, a core focus of RAND’s research is equitable transitions: ensuring that the individuals most impacted by climate change can also receive the benefits of climate action as energy and other infrastructure systems change to reduce the adverse impacts of climate change.