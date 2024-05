Understanding threats and hazards for security in a changing world

A changing climate has the potential to affect economic, demographic, and geopolitical factors in ways that amplify security problems at home and around the world. This can have profound impacts on national defense, law enforcement, and environmental security, affecting the nature of missions themselves, relationships with international partners, as well as the ability to conduct and sustain operations.

RAND combines military and homeland security experience with climate change expertise to explore intersections for strategy, technology development and acquisition, logistics, personnel, and operations.

Featured Research