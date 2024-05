RAND is committed to justice, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (JDEIB) as fundamental principles guiding our climate research, outreach, and education activities.

Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Reuters

Social equity in climate resilience reflects fair processes and outcomes for all people—regardless of socio-demographic characteristics such as race, gender, age, national origin, or income level—in the development and implementation of climate resilience policies and practices.

Our efforts to address social equity build on insights about environmental justice, specifically about where and how marginalized groups face increased risk from climate change. We also build on these insights to support the development of systems that enhance full participation in decision making about resilience-building activities.

RAND promotes JDEIB through several core values:

respecting differences cultivating dialog, learning, and growth demonstrating integrity being transparent and accountable.

Opportunities to incorporate these core values in our activities include