Photo by LeoPatrizi/Getty Images

RAND addresses many of the pressing challenges associated with community and infrastructure development. This includes planning for future transportation and mobility options, securing communities against a variety of natural and human threats, integrating technology into the built environment, evaluating infrastructure performance, and equity concerns arising from urbanization.

Relatedly, this area of work explores the tradeoffs in developing infrastructure effectively and sustainably, and the challenges regarding which infrastructure investments to prioritize and how to pay for them.