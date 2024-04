Energy Systems and Policy

Energy plays a vital role in the success of the global economy, and obtaining and using energy can also impact the environment. RAND researchers in the Community Health and Environmental Policy Program help policymakers worldwide make informed decisions on meeting their nations' energy needs while mitigating long-term life cycle environmental risks.

Current and past clients include the U.S. Department of Energy, including the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL); the governments of Israel and Qatar; and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Featured Topic Decarbonizing Energy Systems Decarbonization will require action on multiple fronts – changes in alternative and renewable energy technologies, industrial innovation, new modes of mobility, and shifting consumer preferences. A solid foundation of evidence is needed to support decision-making among decarbonization options.

