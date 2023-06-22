Housing and Homelessness Research at RAND

For more than 30 years, RAND research has informed housing and homelessness policy and practice.
Topics of focus include housing and quality of life, permanent supportive housing outcomes, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health programs, housing needs of adults on probation, and police response to homelessness.
Our research staff includes more than 100 experts working on housing-related issues, including behavioral scientists, policy researchers and analysts, statisticians, engineers, and Ph.D. students. Their collective professional backgrounds, academic experience, and cultural diversity uniquely position us to answer the toughest policy questions.
In this report, the authors address the issue of housing affordability in New York City through a specific focus on the role that broadly increasing the supply of housing can play in increasing affordability.
The researchers present interim results from a longitudinal study in which they are conducting counts of unsheltered individuals in Los Angeles and surveying them on their demographics, history of homelessness, and housing needs and preferences.
In this report, the authors describe a longitudinal study conducted in 2019/2020 that recruited 26 veterans experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles and followed them monthly for a year to learn about their experiences finding housing.
The authors assess the short-term effects of a permanent supportive housing (PSH) program—operated by a large not-for-profit managed care plan—in Southern California for adult enrollees experiencing homelessness who have chronic health conditions.
The Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles works to address the challenges of providing affordable housing solutions in one of the most expensive housing markets in the nation and better understand and serve the needs of people experiencing homelessness.
The Community Health and Environmental Policy program focuses on such topics as infrastructure, science and technology, community design, community health promotion, migration and population dynamics, transportation, energy, and climate and the environment.
RAND research on homelessness examines the challenges leading to or arising from it. These challenges can include mental illness, economic loss, substance abuse, and deteriorating physical health and lack of access to health care.