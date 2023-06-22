Housing and Homelessness Research at RAND

For more than 30 years, RAND research has informed housing and homelessness policy and practice.

Topics of focus include housing and quality of life, permanent supportive housing outcomes, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health programs, housing needs of adults on probation, and police response to homelessness.

RAND's work in this area includes the Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles, which is focused on the urgent need for innovative housing policy solutions in Southern California.

Our research staff includes more than 100 experts working on housing-related issues, including behavioral scientists, policy researchers and analysts, statisticians, engineers, and Ph.D. students. Their collective professional backgrounds, academic experience, and cultural diversity uniquely position us to answer the toughest policy questions.

Research Methods

A strength of RAND's work on housing and homelessness is the rigorous and innovative data collection for our research projects, which is conducted by RAND’s Survey Research Group (SRG).

Current staff have more than 25 years of experience conducting research projects with unhoused populations.

RAND SRG's work with unhoused populations includes

multi-lingual and cross-cultural surveys with hard-to-reach populations, including people experiencing homelessness, mental health problems, and substance use.

conducting probablility sample surveys of populations that are difficult to enumerate and sample in traditional ways

collecting primary data from unhoused individuals in a variety of settings, and using in-person, telephone, or web-based survey programs.

Recent Projects

