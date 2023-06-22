Housing and Homelessness Research at RAND

For more than 30 years, RAND research has informed housing and homelessness policy and practice.

Topics of focus include housing and quality of life, permanent supportive housing outcomes, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health programs, housing needs of adults on probation, and police response to homelessness.

RAND's work in this area includes the Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles, which is focused on the urgent need for innovative housing policy solutions in Southern California.

Our research staff includes more than 100 experts working on housing-related issues, including behavioral scientists, policy researchers and analysts, statisticians, engineers, and Ph.D. students. Their collective professional backgrounds, academic experience, and cultural diversity uniquely position us to answer the toughest policy questions.

Research Methods

A strength of RAND's work on housing and homelessness is the rigorous and innovative data collection for our research projects, which is conducted by RAND’s Survey Research Group (SRG).

Current staff have more than 25 years of experience conducting research projects with unhoused populations.

RAND SRG's work with unhoused populations includes

  • multi-lingual and cross-cultural surveys with hard-to-reach populations, including people experiencing homelessness, mental health problems, and substance use.
  • conducting probablility sample surveys of populations that are difficult to enumerate and sample in traditional ways
  • collecting primary data from unhoused individuals in a variety of settings, and using in-person, telephone, or web-based survey programs.

  • House-shaped wooden blocks being placed in a row. Photo by Getty Images

    RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles

    The Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles works to address the challenges of providing affordable housing solutions in one of the most expensive housing markets in the nation and better understand and serve the needs of people experiencing homelessness.

  • People cycling and jogging in Chicago by Michigan lake.

    Community Health and Environmental Policy

    The Community Health and Environmental Policy program focuses on such topics as infrastructure, science and technology, community design, community health promotion, migration and population dynamics, transportation, energy, and climate and the environment.

  • Unhoused people living in tents along the side of a road in San Francisco. Photo by Tom Nast / Adobe Stock

    Homelessness

    RAND research on homelessness examines the challenges leading to or arising from it. These challenges can include mental illness, economic loss, substance abuse, and deteriorating physical health and lack of access to health care.