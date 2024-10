The continued strain of chronic disease, the acute effects of infectious diseases like COVID-19, pressures on the health system from climate change and inequality, and the rapid modernization of health technologies and systems, reveal new questions and opportunities for public health.

RAND brings together expertise in public health systems, biosecurity and biotechnology, pandemic response, climate and health, and health practice to

develop and evaluate global, national, and local strategy

test novel solutions in health surveillance

examine the interdependencies among actors and policy levers to strengthen the future public health system.

The research reflected here represents work in RAND Social and Economic Well-Being, and in some cases, other parts of RAND.

Key questions we seek to answer include: