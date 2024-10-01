This tool presents climate adaptation strategies for a set of National Critical Functions (NCFs) that are capable of mitigating the risks posed by climate change.

Diverse partnerships can be difficult to maintain, but the application of equitable processes may aid their success. In the face of highly complex public health challenges, partnerships with ICTHP are critical.

Each year, roughly 20% of U.S. adults visit an emergency department (ED). Examining ED use, Fewer than half of patients visited the closest ED. Patients who chose a farther ED sought higher-rated hospitals and reported more favorable experiences.

To aid in the detection of emerging epidemics and pandemics, researchers investigate the effectiveness of the newest syndromic surveillance strategies — those designed to identify outbreaks before clinical data are available.

How can South Korea turn its COVID-19 control success into a successful “soft power asset” for health diplomacy? The RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy hosted a webinar discussion to promote the sharing of innovative ideas and best practices.

The paper examines the travel time/distance between a patient’s actual home address and the ED they visited and how these distances/times vary by hospital and patient characteristics using geocoded data from 50 hospital-based EDs from across the US.

In this report, the authors address the emerging issue of identifying and mitigating the risks posed by the misuse of artificial intelligence—specifically, large language models—in the context of biological attacks and present preliminary findings.

On July 16, 2022, the 988 mental health crisis hotline launched nationwide. We conducted 15 qualitative interviews with state and local mental health program directors representing 10 states to explore planning for 988.

This study outlines the challenges associated with the adoption of automated technologies to conduct evidence reviews within the public health sector, and the potential solutions and actions that can be taken to mitigate these.

Study providing an overview of the pathogen surveillance space, involved stakeholders, strengths and weaknesses of initiatives, challenges of pathogen surveillance, and how data has been used to inform public health decision making.

This report characterizes changes made in U.S. Department of Homeland Security efforts to prevent targeted violence, including the extent of change and how those changes responded to concerns about efforts to counter violent extremism.

Gaps remain in federal assistance for disaster response and recovery for both individuals and public entities. Authors document programs and products that some communities have adopted to help improve individual and community financial resilience.

This paper uses the illustrative case of an emerging biosurveillance technology, Next Generation Sequencing, to illustrate the potential role of a value of information (VOI) framework to enrich public health decisionmaking.

Food insecurity is a significant public health problem. RAND researchers used publicly available data to map the extent of social vulnerability in Los Angeles County and in the service area of West Side Food Bank to help better target food bank resources.

Researchers describe six case studies of nondeclared disasters in diverse community contexts, considering innovations that support recovery in underserved communities and metrics for assessing nonprofits’ role in socioeconomic recovery.

In this report, the authors share final results of a study of potential risks of artificial intelligence (AI) in the context of biological weapon attacks. The findings indicate that AI did not measurably change the operational risk of such an attack.

This study develops a method to determine the resilience of Dutch society against current and future threats to national security. The method uses a "resilience matrix" to be populated through expert sessions based on the Delphi technique.

Using machine learning methods with data collected from 24 prison facilities in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, we determine which sources of data best predict a coming COVID-19 outbreak in a prison facility.

These reports represent collective results from across the AMR Industry Alliance membership on their current AMR activities related to research and science, access, appropriate use, and manufacturing and the environment.

The STRONG is a telephone survey of 2,520 residents of coastal counties and parishes in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, focused on mental and physical health, traumatic experiences, oil spill exposure, and alcohol use.

STRONG II, Texas, re-contacted STRONG I Texas participants after Hurricane Harvey to ask about hurricane exposure, damages and losses, and dimensions of health and well-being. The sample includes 295 respondents in 16 counties.

STRONG II (Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi), re-contacted STRONG I participants to ask about hurricane exposure, damages and losses, and dimensions of health and well-being. The sample includes 751 respondents from those states.

Researchers provide an assessment of the risk of a nefarious actor developing a synthetic pandemic using an engineered virus. They considered technology availability, threat, vulnerability, and consequences.

Social behavioral epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Bouey explores collaborative public health efforts between the U.S. and China in combating HIV/AIDS, an effort that produced notable benefits both globally and synergistically for the partner states.

This paper presents a new concept, Punt Politics, and applies it to the COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) in two epicenters of the pandemic: Mexico and Brazil.

This report presents case studies of jurisdictions that have established interoperability between 911 and the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline—the national mental health emergency hotline—allowing the transfer of calls from 988 to 911 and vice versa.

This brief summarizes findings from jurisdictions that have established interoperability between 911 and the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline—the national mental health emergency hotline—allowing the transfer of calls from 988 to 911 and vice versa.

This toolkit is designed to assess the effectiveness of incident management during and after real-life public health incidents and realistic exercises, which will help incident managers identify opportunities for improvement.

Soft targets and crowded places, such as schools, are accessible to large numbers of people and have limited security measures in place. Researchers assessed vulnerabilities and recommended investments and priorities to prevent future attacks.

The authors explore the challenge of renewing competitive dynamism in the face of national decline by nominating key qualities that determine a society's competitiveness and analyzing historical cases in which nations achieved anticipatory renewal.

The goals of this study were to understand how emergency department clinicians decided to implement innovations and to describe the facilitators and challenges they faced during implementation.

Food insecurity affects about one in ten Americans. This brief summarizes efforts to better understand the potential scope of food insecurity in Los Angeles County, particularly in the Westside Food Bank service area.

This paper explores how shifting the unit of analysis from "whole policy" to "core components" might improve the accumulation of evidence on multi-level public health policies.

This paper studied the implications of hospital ransomware attacks on inpatient and emergency department visits. It considered how the attacked hospital was affected and how nearby hospitals were impacted.

In this report, the authors analyze infrastructure threats and hazards and examine vectors by which an adversary might conduct attacks. They also look at other impacts resulting from infrastructure age and maintenance and from weather challenges.

The objective of this paper is to identify actionable recommendations for building a more resilient public health laboratory system based on previously published lessons learned from COVID-19.

Public health policy interventions have historically driven many significant public health advancements. In this discussion, we outline the key characteristics and benefits that set these interventions apart from programmatic approaches.

We used focus groups to assess how emergency department clinicians learned about innovations and how they assessed them for credibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through a study of community emergency medical services, our aim was to understand team building among content experts and methodologists to advance the framework for adaptive community-engaged research.

This toolkit aims to be an essential guide to help community-based organizations foster understanding, enhance response efficacy, and promote positive engagement with Asian American community members facing racism-related challenges.

We examined trends in unemployment overall and by gender, by race or ethnic group, and by their interaction for two public health emergencies (the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 California wildfires).

In this cohort study of nontraumatic dental emergency department visits among children enrolled in Florida Medicaid, the introduction of a managed care plan was associated with an increase in the number of pediatric emergency department visits.

This literature and case study review summarizes information on integrating equity considerations into watershed management, including dimensions and definitions of equity; water management functions; and existing data, tools, guidance documents.

In this RAND webinar, Andrew Parker and Rachel Steratore summarize the results of a large, national survey fielded to the American public immediately following the nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alerts system.

The authors analyze the relationship between extreme heat events in Los Angeles County and increases in (1) emergency medical services, (2) emergency room visits, (3) deaths investigated by the medical examiner, and (4) bookings for violent offenses.

In this report, the authors summarize for the nonscientific community how current and emerging nucleic acid biosurveillance techniques work, describe their capabilities and limitations, and discuss the promise of emerging technologies.

This study investigates the impact of heat events on unexpected mortality, using deaths investigated by the Medical Examiner in Los Angeles County. We find increases in mortality during heat events, especially among homeless people.

This paper examined clinician responses to adverse childhood experience (ACE) screening at five California pediatric clinics in a large public health care system. Findings provide early information that ACE screening results are associated with patient care.

