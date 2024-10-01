Clinician Actions in Response to Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) Screening
This paper examined clinician responses to adverse childhood experience (ACE) screening at five California pediatric clinics in a large public health care system. Findings provide early information that ACE screening results are associated with patient care.
J. Scott Ashwood, Nipher Malika, Stephanie Williamson, Charles C. Engel, Edward L. Machtinger, Nina Thompson, Amy Shekarchi, Shannon Thyne, Brigid McCaw, Marguerita Lightfoot, Anda Kuo, Eric Herschel Fein, Darcy Benedict, Lisa Gantz, Raymond Perry, Nancy Yap, Nicole K. Eberhart