Workplace Health and Safety

Estimating the Economic Benefit of National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Research
Jan 2, 2018
Workplace injuries and illnesses shorten and reduce the quality of lives and create a significant drain on economic productivity. For more than 20 years RAND has used its objective and uniquely multi-disciplinary approach to develop effective strategies for targeting scarce prevention resources and providing compensation and healthcare for injured workers.
Our research has focused on topics such as:
Current and past clients include the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), California's Division of Workers' Compensation, and the Nanotechnology Research Center.