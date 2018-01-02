Workplace Health and Safety

Workplace injuries and illnesses shorten and reduce the quality of lives and create a significant drain on economic productivity. For more than 20 years RAND has used its objective and uniquely multi-disciplinary approach to develop effective strategies for targeting scarce prevention resources and providing compensation and healthcare for injured workers.

Our research has focused on topics such as:

Current and past clients include the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), California's Division of Workers' Compensation, and the Nanotechnology Research Center.

Featured Research

Understanding Risks in the Workplace

Assessing and Improving Program Effectiveness

Assessing the Adequacy of Workers' Compensation Benefits

Improving the Quality and Efficiency of Healthcare for Injured Workers

Understanding the Impact of New Trends and Policies on Worker Safety, Care, and Compensation

Improving the Safety of First-Responders