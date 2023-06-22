Community Health and Environmental Policy Projects

Past housing policies have an enduring legacy on urban neighborhoods today and have contributed to which communities enjoy more trees, less traffic, and better air quality, and which face hazards such as pollution, toxic waste sites, and flooding risk.
RAND researchers developed a decade-long partnership with the World Food Programme and local partners to develop and evaluate pilot projects that address food insecurity and nutritional needs of people with HIV in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Climate change presents decisionmakers with a fundamental quandary: how to address a potentially serious, long-term, and uncertain threat. By waiting until new science and unfolding events eliminate much of the uncertainty, it may be too late for decisionmakers to act effectively.
The Louisiana 2017 Coastal Master Plan for a Sustainable Coast refined the 2012 plan by taking into account updated estimates of future conditions and presenting an updated set of projects. RAND was a key partner in helping the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority develop its 2012 and 2017 plans.
RAND partnered with the city of Pittsburgh to develop the city's first city-wide Resilience Strategy. Known as OnePGH, it's a comprehensive plan to address the current and future challenges that confront the city and its residents.
The Pittsburgh Metropolitan Region faces major challenges in managing its water resources, and lacks key information about climate change and future vulnerability. A framework is needed to evaluate options and identify cost-effective solutions.
Maintaining safe and reliable water supplies depends on timely investments in water treatment, storage, and delivery infrastructure. RAND undertook a project for the EPA to determine the utility of Robust Decision Making (RDM) methods for evaluating the agency's needs and priorities.
SOPARC is a validated, direct observation tool for assessing physical activity and associated people and environmental characteristics in park and recreation settings. RAND developed an online tool for recording park activities.
Urban stormwater management is a growing challenge in many cities, and green stormwater infrastructure can improve water quality and reduce flooding, while also providing new green space. This project assesses the benefits and costs of green infrastructure for two key watersheds in the Pittsburgh area.