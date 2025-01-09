Developing the World Trade Center Youth Research Cohort

Photo by FilippoBacci/Getty Images

The attack on the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York City on September 11, 2001, was the largest and most devastating terrorist incident on U.S. soil. At the time, a large number of children and young adults were living in or attending school in Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, New York. Now, over 20 years later, questions remain about the effects of the attack on the long-term health and wellbeing of these young survivors.

The World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP) is launching a community-wide collaboration to develop the World Trade Center Youth Research Cohort (YRC), which will serve as the key scientific hub for future research involving 9/11 survivors exposed as children.

The YRC will enable future studies on the health and educational impacts on persons aged 21 years or younger within a certain distance of the WTC site. The YRC will support research on the effects of an unprecedented historical event on the youngest lives affected by 9/11.

We are asking for community participation to help us develop plans for this important effort. In addition, we are hoping you will help us spread the word to others who may want to participate in the cohort development process or learn more about the project.

Help Us Develop the World Trade Center Youth Research Cohort

Developing the YRC now is clearly challenging given that the attack occurred over two decades ago. Therefore, for the YRC to reach its full potential, we need committed, energetic community partners to work with us on a plan of action for implementing the YRC .

We would like to partner with members of key community groups directly affected by the attack or who work to improve the lives of those affected. These include survivors, researchers, and health care and social service providers. This “all hands on deck” approach ensures that the YRC development plan incorporates diverse views, ideas, and expertise.

WTCHP

How to Get Involved

This collaborative, two-year effort will be organized and coordinated by RAND, an independent, non-profit research organization. RAND is undertaking this project on behalf of

The development of the YRC will be a collaborative effort with planning meetings and activities taking place between February 2025 and November 2026. Across this period, we will work with community partners to:

define objectives, outcomes, and priorities of the planned YRC ;

; discuss cohort design and data collection strategies;

and identify the best strategies for recruitment and accessibility protocols.

To prepare community partners for these activities, RAND will host informational webinars beginning in January 2025 that will explain opportunities to participate in the YRC development process in detail.

The informational webinar will be held on the three dates below. All webinars will provide the same information, so you do not need to attend more than once.

Thursday, January 9, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 pm ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025, 5:00 – 6:00 pm ET

Monday, January 27, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 pm ET

For more information about the YRC development project, please contact us at WTCYouthResearchCohort@rand.org.