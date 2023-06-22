Photos from left to right by Alina Rosanova, kataylorg, damircudic and Alex Liew / Getty Images

With school and events often canceled because of COVID-19, it became harder for people to connect in meaningful ways. But some communities found ways to come together instead of growing apart—and this project collected their stories.

Art From Your Heart called on high school artists and photographers from across America to tell stories from communities of color for a nationwide art project. The goal was to share with other communities their experiences with COVID-19 and how that has influenced a sense of inclusion and belonging. In other words, how you have made a difference! The competition was open to students in Grades 9–12 in selected communities.

Entry Categories

Art From Your Heart sought submissions in two categories—belonging and inclusion. Belonging means feeling like you are a part of something. That you matter. Inclusion is taking steps to make others feel like they belong. Feeling like you matter and belong can make you stronger, braver, and more likely to help others. Taking steps in your community to include others can make your whole community stronger and more just.