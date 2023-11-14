RAND Convenience Store Project

RAND is running two studies examining convenience store shopping habits.

The Convenience Store Study is recruiting 18 to 20-year-old college students.

The Young Adult Shopping Study is recruiting 21 to 29 year olds.

Convenience Store Study (18 to 20-year-old college students)

RAND, in Pittsburgh, is conducting a research study to learn about what college students, ages 18-20, buy at convenience stores. Participation requires completion of a 30-minute web survey and an in person visit to the RAND study center in North Oakland/Shadyside. The in-person visit will last approximately 30 minutes and no longer than 60 minutes. Students who complete the study will be compensated for their time and effort with $75 in gift cards. Public transportation and parking costs will be reimbursed.

Our study center is located at 5001 Baum Blvd, Suite 650. Our building is at the intersection of Baum Boulevard and Morewood Avenue.

If you are interested and would like to learn more, fill out the interest survey. Within 24 hours, a member of the study team will reply with more details about the current study and next steps for participation.

Young Adult Shopping Study (21 to 29 year-olds)

RAND, in Pittsburgh, is conducting a research study to learn about what young adults, ages 21-29, buy at convenience stores. Participation requires completion of a 30-minute web survey and an in person visit to the RAND study center in North Oakland/Shadyside. The in-person visit will last approximately 30 minutes and no longer than 60 minutes. Adults who complete the study will be compensated for their time and effort with $100 in gift cards. Public transportation and parking costs will be reimbursed.

If you are interested and would like to learn more, fill out the interest survey. Within 24 hours, a member of the study team will reply with more details about the current study and next steps for participation.