Our study center is located at 5001 Baum Blvd, Suite 650. Our building is at the intersection of Baum Boulevard and Morewood Avenue diagonally across the street from GetGo gas station.

Parking: Parking is available in the Design Center Garage located adjacent to the building on Morewood Avenue. Press the red button located under the card reader to open the gate to the garage. Park on the labeled sixth level for easy access to the building. We will provide you with a parking token to exit the garage.

There is currently construction on Morewood Avenue between Baum Boulevard and Centre Avenue. Please be aware that currently you can only drive south on Morewood Avenue.

Bus Access: The study center is also accessible by bus. Port Authority bus lines 71A, 71C, and 82 service the bus stop at Morewood and Centre Avenue. Port Authority bus line 77 services the bus stop at Morewood Avenue and Baum Boulevard. Please visit the Port Authority website for route information and the latest schedules. We will provide transportation vouchers for bus fare.

