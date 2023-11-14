Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What if I'm running late for my appointment?

We have a 15-minute late policy. If you are more than 15 minutes late to your appointment, we may have to reschedule. Please call or email to let us know when you are running late so we can best accommodate you.

What is your cancellation policy?

Because we have a limited number of appointment times available each week, we rely on you to provide us with as much advance notice as possible if your appointment time no longer works with your schedule. We prefer 24 hours' notice. If you are not able to notify us in advance or miss several attempts to reschedule, we reserve the right to decline your participation in the study.

Is there compensation for referring others to the study?

Unfortunately, we are not able to compensate you for referring others to our study.

How can I reschedule my appointment?

Email us at youngadultshopping@rand.org to reschedule your appointment for the RAND Convenience Store Study. We will attempt to reschedule up to two times.