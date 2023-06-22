Participate in the Young Adult Shopping Study

The RAND Corporation, in Pittsburgh, is researching young adults‘ purchasing habits at convenience stores.

Who is eligible?

Young adults, ages 21–29

What is involved?

One web survey (~30 minutes)

One in-person visit to our study center (30-60 minutes)

Participants who complete the study will be compensated for their time and effort with $100 in Amazon gift cards. Public transportation and parking costs will be reimbursed.

If you are interested and would like to learn more, fill out the interest survey. Within 24 hours, a member of the study team will email the next steps for participation.

