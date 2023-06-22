Meet the Team
Team Members
- Abigail Torbatian Email Abigail Torbatian is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. Her work is primarily focused on health-related human subjects research. Abigail received her B.S. in psychology from Southern Methodist University.
- Grace Falgoust Email Grace Falgoust is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. Her work is divided between workforce-related and health-related human subjects research. Grace received her B.A. in psychology from Clemson University.
- Jin Kim Email Jin Kim is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. Her projects focus on human-decision making with an emphasis in health care and computer interaction. Jin received her B.S. in Psychobiology from UCLA.
- Grace Van Valkenburg Email Grace Van Valkenburg is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. The focus of her work is divided between human decisionmaking and emerging biotechnologies in both miliary and health care-related fields. Grace received her B.S. in Neuroscience with a specialization in chemistry from University of Pittsburgh.
RAND Social and Economic Well-Being
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND Social and Economic Well-Being, a division of the RAND Corporation, seeks to actively improve the health, and social and economic well-being of populations and communities throughout the world.Learn More About RAND Social and Economic Well-Being