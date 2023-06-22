Meet the Team

Team Members

  • Abigail Torbatian Abigail Torbatian is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. Her work is primarily focused on health-related human subjects research. Abigail received her B.S. in psychology from Southern Methodist University.
  • Grace Falgoust Grace Falgoust is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. Her work is divided between workforce-related and health-related human subjects research. Grace received her B.A. in psychology from Clemson University.
  • Jin Kim Jin Kim is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. Her projects focus on human-decision making with an emphasis in health care and computer interaction. Jin received her B.S. in Psychobiology from UCLA.
  • Grace Van Valkenburg Grace Van Valkenburg is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. The focus of her work is divided between human decisionmaking and emerging biotechnologies in both miliary and health care-related fields. Grace received her B.S. in Neuroscience with a specialization in chemistry from University of Pittsburgh.

