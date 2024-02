Anita Chandra Vice President and Director, RAND Social and Economic Well-Being Anita Chandra (she/her) is vice president and director of RAND Social and Economic Well-Being and a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. The division that she leads covers a range of topics at the intersection of social and economic policy and the organization of the economy, the…

Joie D. Acosta Senior Behavioral/ Social Scientist Joie Acosta is a senior behavioral/social scientist at the RAND Corporation. She specializes in community-based research focused on the implementation and evaluation of prevention and health promotion programs in the areas of public health, positive youth development, substance abuse, sexual…

Tamara Dubowitz Senior Policy Researcher Tamara Dubowitz (she/her) is a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation and faculty at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Trained in social epidemiology with concentrations in maternal and child health and public health nutrition, her research focuses on the role of place, or geography,…

Laurie T. Martin Senior Policy Researcher Laurie Martin (she/her) is a social epidemiologist and senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation with over 20 years of experience in the fields of maternal and child health, human services, and health policy. She is particularly interested in equity and the experiences of people in need…

Christopher Nelson Senior Political Scientist Christopher Nelson is a senior political scientist at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He has over 25 years of experience as a policy analyst and evaluator. His work often involves leading multi-disciplinary teams in designing systems for performance measurement, system…

Linnea Warren May Associate Policy Researcher Linnea Warren May (she/her) is an associate policy researcher at RAND with expertise at the nexus of health, social equity, environment, and infrastructure. She has over ten years of experience applying qualitative, mixed-methods, and community-engaged approaches to policy analysis and…

Sarah Weilant Policy Researcher Sarah Weilant is a policy researcher at RAND. As a multidisciplinary policy researcher, she works to affect change in communities, systems, and organizations through her work related to equity, well-being, resilience, workforce and organizational development, transportation resilience, and…